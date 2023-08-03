Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter on August 3 to announce a significant development for the Sikh community in the state. On August 2, in the Cabinet, the Assam Government made a decision that will benefit the Sikh brothers and sisters residing in Assam.

The Cabinet, in a mark of recognition and respect for the customs of Assam's Sikh community, has taken the decision to formulate the "Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023." This decision will allow Sikh marriages conducted under the Anand Marriage Act, 1909, to be officially recognized and registered.

The introduction of the "Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023" is a historic moment that honours the unique traditions of over 20,000+ members of the Sikh community residing in Assam. With the implementation of these rules, the Sikh community will now have the opportunity to register their marriages under the Anand Marriage Act, further preserving their cultural heritage.

The Anand Marriage Act, 1909, holds immense significance for the Sikh community, as it recognizes and validates marriages solemnized according to the Sikh marriage ceremony called Anand. The Act confers legal validity to such marriages, effective from the date of their solemnization.

The Act, however, does not apply to marriages between individuals who do not profess the Sikh religion or marriages that have been judicially declared null and void. It seeks to safeguard the sanctity of Sikh marriages while respecting the diversity of marriage rites and customs among different communities.

Furthermore, the Act also upholds the validity of marriages solemnized according to other marriage ceremonies customary among the Sikhs, ensuring that diverse marriage practices within the community are duly recognized.

The Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023, will set forth guidelines to govern the solemnization and registration of Sikh marriages, ensuring the seamless implementation of the Act and offering a streamlined process for marriage registration.