The Government of Assam has announced the recruitment of 35,133 teachers to support and improve the quality of elementary education in the state.

The positions include Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary, Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary, and Science Graduate Teacher for Upper Primary.

The recruitment is in accordance with the Assam Elementary Education (Provincialisation) (4th Amendment) Rules, 2024, and approved by the government on 2nd August 2024.

Eligible candidates, who are currently working as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) and have completed five years of continuous service by 31st July 2024, can apply.

The initial pay for these positions ranges from Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 70,000, along with grade pay and other allowances as per the Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019. Applications can be submitted online through the official website of the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, from 10:00 AM on 6th August 2024 to midnight on 12th August 2024.



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Conditions of Recruitment:

1. The candidates, as on 31st July, 2024, must be working as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under SSA.

2. The candidates must complete 5 years of continuous service as on 31st July, 2024 as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under SSA.

3. The eligible candidates shall apply online in the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https:/ /dee.assam.gov.in. from 10:00 AM of 06.08.2024 to Midnight of 12.08.2024.

4. No offline applications will be accepted.

5. The Director of Elementary Education, Assam reserves the right to cancel or postpone the recruitment at any state without assigning any reason thereof.

6. A candidate shall apply in the same category of post that he/she was holding as Contractual or State Pool Contractual Teacher and only in one post.

7. Documents required will be notified on the online portal.

Attention to Applicants: All the candidates are requested to visit the official website of DEE, Assam at https://dee.assam.gov.in as all the further information/ updates related to recruitment will be provided only in the DEE official website.