The second installment of Assam government's 'Nijut Moina' scheme will be released on November 11, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on his X handle.

The chief minister asserted the state's committment towards the well-being of girls, further informing that an amount of Rs 18.39 crore will be transferred to over 1.6 lakh girl students.

Lauding the initiative which aims to prevent child marriage and encourage higher education, the Assam CM wrote on his X handle, "Committed to our daughters' well-being! Today, our girls will receive the second instalment of #NijutMoina Asoni, an initiative to prevent child marriage and encourage higher education. ₹18.39cr will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 1.6 lakh girl students."

The second installment of the scheme will cater to 1,64,684 girl students, while Rs 18.39 crore will be disbursed.

The scheme was rolled out by CM Himanta who had announced monthly stipends to all female students from Class 11 to post-graduation.

The scheme, Nijut Moina, was approved by the Cabinet and a budget of Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked for it.

Notably, monthly financial assistance scheme for girl students from HS to PG level in government and government-aided colleges.