Assam to release verification list for 4500 LP, UP teacher posts on January 26

In a key update for thousands of teaching aspirants in Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday, January 24 announced that the verification list for the recruitment of 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teachers will be published on January 26.



Making the announcement through a post on social media platform X, the minister said that physical verification of documents for shortlisted candidates will commence from January 28.



“I am pleased to inform all aspirants of the 4,500 LP and UP teacher recruitment that the verification list will be published on January 26, 2026, and physical document verification will start from January 28, 2026,” Pegu stated.



The Education Minister urged candidates to remain vigilant and regularly check the official website of the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, for updates regarding verification schedules, venue details, and other official notifications.



The large-scale recruitment drive aims to fill 4,500 vacant teaching positions in Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools across Assam, a move expected to significantly strengthen the state’s elementary education system and address long-standing staff shortages.