Assam to roll out cell broadcast system for disaster alerts across state

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on June 4 announced plans to implement the Cell Broadcast System (CBS) across the state to provide citizens with real-time emergency alerts during disasters.

According to ASDMA, the technology has been developed by the Centre's Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The system enables authorities to instantly transmit geo-targeted emergency messages to all mobile phones within a specific area.

The CBS has already been rolled out in Assam as part of a nationwide pilot project launched in May and has proven effective during disaster situations in several states, officials said.

However, the testing phase has now concluded, prompting the Assam government to initiate the process of implementing the system across the state through the ASDMA.

Officials said the Cell Broadcast System disseminates critical and time-sensitive warnings related to impending disasters directly to mobile devices within designated geographical areas, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.

Under the system, people may receive emergency alerts concerning disasters such as storms, heavy rainfall, lightning, cyclones, floods, flash floods and other hazards. The alerts are highly distinctive and are designed to immediately capture public attention.

A CBS alert appears as a pop-up message on mobile phones and is accompanied by a unique loud alert tone and vibration. Unlike conventional SMS messages, the alerts are broadcast to all devices in the targeted area simultaneously and remain effective even during network congestion.

ASDMA said the system supports multiple languages and functions across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks.

Officials noted that the technology would be particularly beneficial for informing vulnerable groups, including elderly citizens and people residing in remote areas, about impending disasters and emergency situations.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Assam's disaster preparedness and early warning capabilities, helping authorities disseminate critical information quickly during emergencies.