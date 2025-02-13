Twenty-five-member contingent from Assam will head to Chennai next week for the 23rd National Para Athletics Championships, with 17 athletes looking to make their mark at the national level.

The Paralympic Association of Assam announced the team, which includes 12 male and 5 female athletes selected based on their performance at the North East Para Sports Meet held in November 2024.

"It is my utmost pleasure to inform you that the Paralympic Association of Assam based on their outstanding performance at the 1st North East Para Sports Meet... have been selected to represent ASSAM," said Rajib Dey, General Secretary of the Paralympic Association of Assam.

The athletes represent various districts across Assam including Bajali, Barpeta, BTR, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sibsagar, and Sonitpur. The team will be supported by two coaches - Chandan Kumar Baruah and Rajib Dey - along with team officials and escorts.

The championships will be held from February 17-19, 2025, at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This marks an important opportunity for Assam's para-athletes to compete at the national level and showcase their talents against athletes from across India.

The contingent includes promising athletes like Khanindra Kalita from Bajali, Aditya Bora from Dibrugarh, and Prisca Pyngrope from Kamrup, among others. Four team escorts and two personal escorts will accompany the athletes to ensure their comfort and support during the competition.