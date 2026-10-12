Assam to send flood damage data from three districts to Centre, 57000 families eligible for compensation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi of politicising the issue of pending flood compensation, saying the state government is seeking funds from the Centre to provide assistance to around 57,000 eligible families.

Sarma said survey findings on flood damage in three districts would be submitted to the Central Government within the next couple of days. He expressed hope that the funds would be released soon, enabling the state to distribute compensation to families awaiting assistance.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government has conducted multiple surveys to assess flood damage and has informed identified beneficiaries about the compensation amounts they are entitled to receive.

Sarma also disputed Gogoi’s claim that around two lakh families had been affected by the floods, questioning the basis of the figure cited by the Raijor Dal leader. He said electricity connections had been disconnected for around 1.30 lakh people and asked how Gogoi had arrived at the estimate of two lakh affected families.

Accusing Gogoi of using the issue to gain political mileage and publicity, Sarma maintained that the government wanted to distribute compensation to eligible families through a coordinated process. He argued that politicising the matter, particularly by highlighting families who were yet to receive assistance, could delay the overall distribution process.

The Chief Minister also said Assam had faced floods in previous years but alleged that the issue had not been politicised in the same manner earlier.

Sarma reiterated that the government was working to submit the damage assessment reports to the Centre and secure the funds required for compensation. He said assistance would be provided to families found eligible under the assessment process.

The remarks come amid concerns over delays in compensation for flood-affected families, with Gogoi raising the issue and calling for the government to expedite relief payments.