Assam to set up 14 new circle officer offices, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces in Assembly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 14 announced in the Assam Legislative Assembly that the state government will soon establish 14 new Circle Officer (CO) offices to strengthen revenue administration and improve the delivery of public services.

Making the announcement during the seventh day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government is expected to take a formal decision on the creation of the new Circle Officer offices within this week.

The move is aimed at decentralising administrative functions, improving access to revenue-related services, and ensuring faster and more efficient governance for citizens across the state.

The Chief Minister said the new offices will help enhance the functioning of the Revenue Department by bringing administrative services closer to the people and reducing the workload on existing Circle Officer establishments.

The government is expected to notify the locations and operational details of the 14 new Circle Officer offices after the formal approval is granted.