Assam to set up 3,200 MW thermal power project in Dhubri at Rs 48,000 crore

Assam is set to add 3,200 MW to its power generation capacity with the proposed Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Project at Chapar in Dhubri district.

The 4×800 MW project, being developed by Adani Power, involves an estimated investment of Rs 48,000 crore. The foundation stone is scheduled to be laid at Chapar on September 20.

The project is expected to generate more than 20,000 jobs during the construction phase and over 5,000 jobs once operational, according to details released by the Assam government.

The project is also accompanied by plans to develop transmission infrastructure to evacuate the 3,200 MW generated at the plant. The Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited has initiated the process for transmission facilities, including a 400 kV Chapar-Rangia line and associated substations.

The proposed plant comprises four 800 MW units and is planned across around 585 hectares, according to documents placed before the Centre's Expert Appraisal Committee for thermal projects. The land includes both government and private holdings.

The project is being positioned as a major addition to Assam's electricity-generation infrastructure, with the state government seeking to expand domestic power generation and reduce dependence on power sourced from outside the state.