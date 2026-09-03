Assam to set up Anti-Narcotics Task Force to combat drug menace: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 announced that a new Anti-Narcotics Task Force will be established within the Assam Police to strengthen the fight against the state's growing drug menace.

Speaking at a press conference after the conclusion of the two-day SSP Conference in Dergaon, Sarma said the new force is expected to be constituted within the next month and will focus on stronger enforcement of the NDPS Act.

According to the Chief Minister, the task force will have specialised verticals, including legal and financial units, to address issues such as bail granted to accused persons and the financial networks supporting drug cartels.

Sarma said Assam has also made progress in its conviction rate in chargesheeted cases, which has increased from around 7 per cent in 2020 to 29.3 per cent currently. The state government is targeting a 35 per cent conviction rate by the end of this year.

He further said chargesheets are currently being filed within the stipulated period in around 80 per cent of registered cases.

The two-day SSP conference also discussed the movement of narcotics through the Northeast. Sarma said Assam Police would need to coordinate with Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to effectively block the transit routes used for transporting drugs.

The conference also decided to establish two new battalions within Assam Police. Sarma said promotions that had been pending in the police department would now be taken forward, creating additional posts for recruitment.

The Chief Minister announced that 5,000 personnel will be recruited into Assam Police next year. He added that around 21,000 youths have been recruited into the police force over the past five years, while the government aims to recruit another 15,000–20,000 personnel during the current term.

Maintaining law and order was identified as a key priority during the conference, with Sarma stressing that it should not be compromised.

Several other decisions were also taken to strengthen Assam Police, including measures to improve forensic science capabilities, the prosecution system and disaster-response mechanisms. One of the new battalions will also be tasked with strengthening security at Oil India Limited and ONGC installations, while another will support disaster-response operations.

The Chief Minister also reviewed infrastructure development at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Dergaon, where the SSP conference was held.

The first phase of the Academy's development, including the academic building and police museum, has already been completed. The second phase, estimated at over Rs 200 crore, is underway and includes barracks for around 1,500 trainees, hostels for officers and residential quarters for officers, trainers and other staff.

Planning for the third phase has also begun. Sarma called for the Academy to be developed into a world-class police training institution with modern infrastructure meeting high national standards.

He also directed officials to keep the portion of the Academy campus adjoining the National Highway open to ensure greater visibility of the institution. The Chief Minister further called for the police museum to be developed with an aesthetically appealing and professionally curated design.

Sarma suggested adding another barrack with capacity for around 1,000 personnel under the third phase and directed officials to study training facilities at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong and other Indian Army training establishments to adopt suitable best practices.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the functioning of the newly established Smart Response Unit, which has been set up within Assam Police to ensure a swift response to crisis situations.

The next SSP conference is scheduled to be held in Bongaigaon in February next year.