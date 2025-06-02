Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal has directed the immediate setup of Fast Referral Units (FRUs) across all Assembly constituencies to strengthen emergency medical response, especially maternal and pediatric care, amid growing health concerns due to floods.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the National Health Mission office in Guwahati on Monday, Singhal ordered health officials to remain on high alert for outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases, particularly in flood-hit zones and border areas. The focus was on ramping up preventive healthcare as parts of Kokrajhar and Chirang continue to report malaria cases near the Indo-Bhutan border.

The minister emphasised ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential medicines to relief shelters and government hospitals statewide. He also called for regular health check-ups in flood-affected regions to prevent disease escalation during the monsoon.

To modernise healthcare delivery, Singhal instructed the department to digitize all administrative and information systems. He underscored the need for transparency and efficient monitoring, particularly in the implementation of flagship health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Assam’s own Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The meeting also assessed blood bank readiness and COVID-19 precautions as infections see a slight resurgence. Officials were told to boost awareness drives and enhance community participation in health initiatives.

In a move to integrate traditional health systems, the Director of Ayush has been tasked with organising regular yoga sessions at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the Fit India campaign.

Singhal concluded with directives for routine training and personality development workshops for all health personnel, aiming to improve public service standards at the grassroots level.