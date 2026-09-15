Assam to set up government drug rehab centres in every district: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government will set up government-run drug rehabilitation centres in every district of the state as part of its efforts to combat drug addiction, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 15.

Addressing a press conference in Jorhat after a two-day District Commissioners' Conference, Sarma said the government had received several complaints against private de-addiction centres and that instances of drug consumption had also been detected at some such facilities.

“We will strictly scrutinise the private rehab centres. Government centres will be set up in each district, and soon there will be no need for private rehab facilities,” Sarma said.

Referring to the BRICS Guwahati Declaration on drugs, the chief minister said the agreement would bring member countries together to strengthen the fight against narcotics.

“A safer future for our people needs a united fight against drugs,” he said.

Land banks for industries

Sarma also said the conference discussed the creation of land banks in every district to facilitate industrial investments in Assam.

“Investments are coming to Assam, but enough land is not available to set up industries. I have directed the district commissioners to explore suitable land in their areas so that a land bank is made available for the industries,” he said.

The two-day conference also discussed improving the education system at the middle-school level and various aspects of the health sector.

Sarma said district commissioners had been directed to ensure effective implementation of government schemes and remain focused on public welfare.

“Our administration will be available 24 hours, 365 days, driven by discipline, technology and a relentless commitment to people,” he said.

Sarma asks DCs to move beyond 'colonial mindset'

Earlier, Sarma said he had asked district commissioners to shed what he described as a colonial administrative mindset and bring greater discipline and efficiency to public service.

He said officers must bring private-sector professionalism into administration, particularly as technology and artificial intelligence have become integral to everyday governance.

In a post on X, Sarma said the two-day conference concluded shortly after midnight following more than 27 hours of deliberations involving ministers, DCs and senior officials across 15 departments.

“Assam's districts must compete to excel. I expect every DC to work towards making their district the finest in the country,” he said.

The chief minister also stressed that day-to-day governance must keep pace with the reforms being pursued by the state government.