The state government of Assam has announced plans to establish the largest cancer research facility in South Asia. The advanced research centre, to be located at Amingaon in Kamrup Rural district, is set to make Assam the flagship state for cancer research in the northeastern region of India.

According to officials, the project has already been earmarked for a plot of land, and experts recently convened at a workshop to discuss the roadmap and operational design for the centre. The workshop, held under the aegis of the state government's Medical Education and Research Department, featured renowned oncologist Dr D Nori, as well as faculty members from AIIMS, IIT Guwahati, and other prestigious medical institutions.

Once completed, the research facility will be complemented by a paediatric oncology hospital for child-related cancer treatment, and a paediatric cardiology wing. Officials expect that the facility will attract top global talent for locally relevant oncology research.

"The centre has the potential to generate an evidence base for better control and management of cancer, not just for Assam but also for neighbouring states and countries," said Siddharth Singh, the commissioner and secretary of the Medical Education & Research Department. "Given the homogenous habits of the region, Assam will emerge as the state-of-the-art cancer research hub."

Singh added that a series of consultative discussions was on the cards to precisely define the project design. With its existing and proposed cancer treatment centres, Assam is poised to become a leader in cancer research in the region, he underlined.

The establishment of the cancer research facility in Assam represents a significant step towards addressing the growing incidence of cancer in the region. Officials believe that the centre will play a critical role in advancing the fight against the disease, both locally and internationally.