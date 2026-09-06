Assam to set up Rs 534 crore wildlife safari and rescue centre in Dibrugarh

Assam is set to establish a state-of-the-art Wildlife Safari and Rescue Centre in Dibrugarh district at an estimated cost of Rs 534 crore, with the project aimed at strengthening wildlife conservation, research and eco-tourism in the state.

Assam Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Sunday reviewed the proposed project during a meeting with senior officials of the Forest and other concerned departments.

The centre will come up over approximately 235 hectares in the Namdang Reserved Forest under Tingkhong Assembly constituency, around 20 km from Dibrugarh town and about 30 km from Dibrugarh airport.

The project will be implemented by the Assam Public Works Department (PWD) in two phases.

The first phase, estimated at Rs 259 crore, will include dedicated enclosures for tigers, rhinoceroses, leopards and bears. It will also have a veterinary hospital and a rescue centre to support wildlife treatment, rehabilitation and management.

The second phase, estimated at Rs 275 crore, will focus on exotic species and advanced research infrastructure. It is proposed to include facilities for Asiatic lions, cheetahs, zebras and hippos, along with an advanced research centre.

Baruah said the proposed facility would serve as a major wildlife conservation and rescue infrastructure while also supporting eco-tourism and generating employment opportunities in the region.

The strategic location of the centre, close to Dibrugarh city and the airport, is expected to improve accessibility for visitors and facilitate the development of wildlife tourism in Upper Assam.

The project is part of the state government's efforts to expand wildlife conservation infrastructure and create facilities for the care, treatment and management of wild animals.