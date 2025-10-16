Assam to set up Satra Commission to protect Vaishnavite monasteries

The Assam government has approved the creation of a Satra Commission with quasi-judicial powers to protect Vaishnavite monasteries and their lands, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 16.

The Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, aims to safeguard the state’s Vaishnavite heritage, promote sustainable economic growth through heritage tourism, and preserve manuscripts, artefacts, and lands digitally for global access.

The commission will be chaired by a retired High Court judge and include the Director of Land Requisition, Acquisition and Reforms, two Sattra representatives nominated by the state, and a retired civil servant experienced in land administration. It will address land disputes, prevent encroachments, and support Satriya arts and cultural initiatives.

In a separate decision, the cabinet approved a three per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 1, 2025, bringing the DA to 58 per cent.

The government also cleared a Rs 1,272.09 crore equity investment over four years in Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (BVFCL) for a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at Namrup IV, with a production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum. The project is expected to attract Rs 10,601.40 crore in investment and create 460 permanent and 1,500 temporary jobs.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned financial assistance for girl students under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Aasoni scheme for higher secondary and self-financed courses in government and venture educational institutions for 2025-26.