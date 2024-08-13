The Assam cabinet has approved the transfer of 33 Pension Sewa Kendras (PSKs) from the Department of Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances to the Department of School Education.

This move, effective September 1, 2024, aims to improve the digital footprint of pension processing.

"Significant cost efficiency will be achieved by the Government by leveraging existing infrastructure and expertise within the Education Department," read the graphic shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.

The transfer is expected to enhance the quality of service delivery and accountability, as PSKs will now be managed by permanent employees of the Education Department.