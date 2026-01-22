Assam to showcase Asharikandi craft in Republic Day 2026 Tableaux

Assam and the wider Northeastern region will be in national focus during the 77th Republic Day celebrations as the state’s tableau, themed “Asharikandi – Terracotta Craft Village of Assam,” is set to roll down Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026.

The tableau will be part of a total of 30 tableaux selected for the grand parade, comprising 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries, Departments and Services, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The overarching theme for Republic Day 2026, “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” will highlight 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram alongside India’s journey towards self-reliance. Assam’s participation underscores the growing recognition of the Northeast’s cultural heritage, artisanal traditions and economic potential on the national stage.

Asharikandi, a renowned terracotta craft village in Dhubri district, represents Assam’s rich legacy of indigenous craftsmanship. The tableau is expected to depict the intricate terracotta art form that has been sustained by generations of artisans, symbolising self-reliance, rural livelihoods and cultural continuity. Officials said the selection reflects the Centre’s emphasis on showcasing grassroots craftsmanship as a pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Beyond Assam, several other Northeastern and eastern states are also featured among the selected tableaux, reinforcing the region’s rising visibility in national narratives of development, culture and innovation.

Manipur’s tableau, themed “Towards Prosperity: From Agricultural Fields to International Markets,” highlights the state’s agricultural potential and market integration, while Nagaland’s tableau focuses on the Hornbill Festival, celebrating culture, tourism and self-reliance.

Defence officials noted that the tableaux collectively present India’s diversity, progress and unity, blending cultural heritage with contemporary development stories.

The inclusion of Assam and other Northeastern states reflects sustained efforts to integrate the region more prominently into national celebrations and policy focus.

The Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path is expected to draw nationwide attention, with Assam’s terracotta heritage and the Northeast’s developmental narratives offering a vivid reminder of the region’s contribution to India’s cultural richness and economic aspirations.