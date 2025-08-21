Assam to stop issuing Aadhaar to adults above 18, except ST, SC and tea tribes

Assam has imposed sweeping restrictions on first-time Aadhaar card applications for people above 18 years, a move Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described as essential to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining Indian citizenship documents.

The state cabinet's decision allows only a one-month window in September for eligible citizens above 18 who have not yet obtained Aadhaar cards to apply. After this period, district commissioners will serve as the sole authority for issuing cards in exceptional cases, requiring thorough verification, including Special Branch and Foreigners Tribunal reports.

The policy creates significant exemptions for marginalised communities. Tea garden workers, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes above 18 will continue receiving Aadhaar cards for another year without restrictions.

"We want to ensure that no one (illegal foreigner) can obtain Aadhaar card from Assam by entering the state and claim to be an Indian citizen. We have completely closed that way," Sarma told reporters following Thursday's cabinet meeting.

The chief minister emphasised the state's ongoing efforts to address cross-border infiltration, noting that Assam has "continuously pushed back Bangladeshi nationals along the border." The new measure represents the government's attempt to create additional safeguards against unauthorised documentation.

Under the revised system, district commissioners will hold substantial responsibility for any Aadhaar issuance beyond the September deadline. "The DC will have to check SB report, Foreigners Tribunal report before issuing Aadhaar card" in what the chief minister termed "rare and rarest cases."

The policy reflects Assam's particular concerns about illegal immigration, given its extensive border with Bangladesh and historical demographic changes. The state has previously implemented various measures to identify and address unauthorised residents, including the National Register of Citizens exercise.