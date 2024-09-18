In response to a surge in cyber fraud, Assam is poised to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities with the establishment of India’s second National Cyber Forensics Lab (NCFL) at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

This initiative is part of a broader national effort to combat online crime and enhance law enforcement's ability to tackle cyber threats.

The northeastern state of Assam is gearing up to address a growing cybersecurity challenge with the launch of its very own National Cyber Forensics Lab (NCFL). This will be India's second such facility, designed to strengthen the state's defense against cybercrime, which has seen a sharp rise in recent years.

The new lab is strategically located at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, where it will serve as a critical resource for the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The establishment of the NCFL in Assam is part of a coordinated national response to the increasing threat of cybercrime. The project is being realized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Assam police and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) on Tuesday. The I4C, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs, plays a pivotal role in supporting the country’s efforts to tackle cyber-related criminal activities by enhancing coordination between various law enforcement agencies.

Assam’s Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai for their support in making the NCFL a reality. The chief minister also emphasized the importance of the new lab in boosting the state’s cybersecurity infrastructure, which will enable better prevention, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrimes.



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In a public statement on social media, Dr. Sarma highlighted how this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Safe Cyber Space Campaign,” a national initiative aimed at creating a more secure digital environment for India. The campaign is particularly important in an era where cyber fraud and digital crimes are on the rise, posing significant risks to individuals and businesses alike.

"The establishment of the National Cyber Forensics Lab in Assam is a significant step toward ensuring that the state has the necessary resources to combat the growing menace of cybercrime," Sarma said, underscoring the state government’s commitment to reinforcing its digital security framework.

Assam’s NCFL will work in tandem with the existing National Cyber Forensics Lab in Tripura, which has been operational since 2013. Located at the Tripura High Court, the lab in Tripura has played a crucial role in providing forensic support for cybercrime cases, especially in matters pertaining to legal investigations and court proceedings.

The collaboration between these two labs in the northeastern region is expected to bolster the country’s overall cybersecurity infrastructure. The NCFLs will not only provide technical assistance for investigating cybercrimes but will also serve as a training hub for law enforcement personnel, equipping them with the skills and tools required to address sophisticated cyber threats.

The urgency of enhancing cybersecurity measures in Assam is underscored by recent data from the I4C, which points to an alarming increase in cyber-related fraud. Between January and April 2024, the I4C reported a staggering 20,043 trading scams across India, amounting to a financial loss of ₹14,204.83 crore. Additionally, there were 62,687 cases of investment scams during the same period, resulting in losses totaling ₹2,225.82 crore.

These statistics highlight the growing threat of fraudulent activities associated with fake trading apps, loan apps, gaming apps, and dating apps, all of which have become prominent avenues for cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting victims. The increasing prevalence of algorithm manipulation and other digital malpractices has created a pressing need for enhanced cyber forensics and investigative capabilities, which the new NCFL in Assam aims to address.

The rise of online fraud has not been limited to a particular demographic or region, with both rural and urban populations across Assam and India falling prey to sophisticated scams. As more people turn to digital platforms for trading, investing, and even social interaction, the threat posed by cybercrime is likely to intensify.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), established on October 5, 2018, has become a key player in India’s battle against cybercrime. The I4C’s mission is to enhance coordination between various law enforcement agencies, streamline the process of cybercrime investigation, and promote cooperation between the government and private sector stakeholders. The center also focuses on capacity building by providing training programs to police officers and other law enforcement personnel across the country.

The establishment of the NCFL in Assam is one of many initiatives being spearheaded by the I4C to curb cybercrime. By providing forensic support, the NCFL will help law enforcement agencies not only trace the origin of cyber attacks but also ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice through more effective legal processes.

The launch of the National Cyber Forensics Lab in Assam marks a significant milestone in the state's effort to combat the rising tide of cybercrime. With the backing of the Union Government and key national agencies like the I4C, Assam is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s cybersecurity efforts. This initiative is expected to strengthen the state’s ability to prevent, mitigate, and prosecute cybercrimes, ensuring a safer digital space for its citizens.

As cybercrime continues to evolve, with more sophisticated attacks targeting individuals and institutions, the role of specialized cyber forensics labs like the one in Assam will become increasingly important. The integration of advanced forensic technologies and better coordination between state and national agencies will likely play a pivotal role in reducing the impact of cybercrime, not just in Assam but across the country.

By enhancing its cybersecurity infrastructure, Assam is taking a proactive stance in safeguarding its citizens from the growing threats posed by the digital world, a move that is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the safety and security of the region’s digital landscape.