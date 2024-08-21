The Assam government will introduce a bill in the upcoming Autumn Session of Assembly for compulsory government registration of marriage and divorce of Muslim people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the government will table the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2024 during the upcoming session, which will begin on Thursday.

Earlier this month Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will soon introduce a new law mandating life imprisonment for those convicted of 'love jihad'.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam government to soon bring law for life imprisonment in ‘love jihad’ cases

Sarma's statement came during a BJP state executive meeting, aligning Assam's legal stance with recent proposals from Uttar Pradesh.

In his speech, Sarma said that individuals found guilty of engaging in 'love jihad'—defined as deceitful romantic relationships where an individual's religion or identity is concealed—will face severe legal consequences.

The proposed legislation aims to address and penalize cases where deceit is involved in romantic relationships, targeting those who allegedly exploit interfaith relationships for ulterior motives.

This move follows Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent proposal to implement lifetime imprisonment for similar offences.