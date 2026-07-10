Assam to take Assamese cuisine nationwide with branded food outlets in every state capital

In a move aimed at promoting Assam's rich culinary heritage on the national stage, the Assam government has announced plans to facilitate the establishment of authentic Assamese food outlets in the capital city of every state and Union Territory across India.

Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the initiative will encourage entrepreneurs to set up restaurants serving traditional Assamese cuisine while creating new business opportunities.

The proposed outlets will be owned and operated entirely by private entrepreneurs. However, the government will facilitate the creation of a common menu, common logo and shared brand identity to ensure quality, authenticity and consistency across all locations.

The initiative is aimed at introducing Assamese cuisine to a wider audience across the country while simultaneously promoting the state's indigenous food products and agricultural produce.

The government said the programme is expected to strengthen the visibility of Assam's culinary traditions, create market opportunities for local producers and entrepreneurs, and establish a recognisable national brand for authentic Assamese cuisine.