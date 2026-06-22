Assam to take Olympic Values Education Programme to over 40,000 schools scross 35 districts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, June 22, said the state government is expanding the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) to more than 40,000 schools across all 35 districts, with the aim of promoting discipline, teamwork and holistic development among students.

Sharing details of the initiative on X, Sarma said education in Assam goes beyond academic excellence and focuses on nurturing essential life skills among young learners.

"Beyond academic excellence, we prioritise building discipline and teamwork in our students. Through the Olympic Values Education Programme, we are taking these lessons to 40,000+ schools across Assam and nurturing a generation ready to excel both inside and outside the classroom," the chief minister said.

According to the chief minister, the programme has a clear mission to promote Olympic values among students while encouraging healthy lifestyles, improving academic focus and fostering social inclusion.

The initiative also seeks to equip students with important life skills and empower educators to integrate values-based learning into everyday classroom activities.

Officials said the programme is designed to instil the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect among students, helping them develop leadership qualities, teamwork and a spirit of fair play.

The state government expects the programme to benefit lakhs of students across Assam by combining education with character-building and personal development.