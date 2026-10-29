The Assam government will train youths from Moran and Matak-inhabited districts to help community members apply for land settlement online under Mission Basundhara 4.0, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after a meeting in Dibrugarh on October 28.

The meeting, attended by representatives of Moran and Matak organisations, focused on pending land settlement cases, payment deadlines and other grievances faced by the two communities.

Sarma said the guidelines for land settlement under Mission Basundhara 4.0 for the Moran and Matak communities would be uploaded to the scheme's portal. Selected youths will be trained to help applicants navigate the online process.

The government will also take steps to extend the deadline for payment of land premiums and address pending settlement issues within a stipulated timeframe, the chief minister said.

In a separate meeting, Sarma reviewed land-related grievances of tribal communities with district commissioners of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Majuli, forest department officials and representatives of tribal organisations.

The discussions covered difficulties in dealing with the revenue department, the proposed allotment of up to 50 bighas of land to tribal families and pending applications under Mission Basundhara 2.0 and 3.0, which are to be reviewed under Mission Basundhara 4.0.

Sarma said the government would take steps to resolve eligible tribal families' land disputes and secure permanent ownership of their land.

The two meetings were held as part of the chief minister's two-day visit to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.