Assam to transfer Rs 2.90 crore GST from Zubeen Garg’s final film to his foundation

The Assam government will transfer Rs 2.90 crore—the state GST collected from late singer Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale—to the Kalaguru Foundation by January 2, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 1.

The film has grossed Rs 32 crore, a record for the Assamese film industry. Speaking to reporters during the New Year interaction ‘Natun Diner Alap’ (Conversations of a new day), Sarma said the GST share would be transferred to the foundation set up by Garg.

The chief minister also announced that the state would appoint a Special Public Prosecutor by January 12 in the case related to Garg’s death. “We are consulting a few criminal lawyers and hope to announce the name by January 6,” he said, adding that the government would request the Gauhati High Court to consider a fast-track court for the trial. “The decision in this regard will be taken by the high court, but we will make the request,” Sarma said.

Calling 2025 “a very sad year for all Assamese,” Sarma said, “we lost Zubeen and the situation that followed shocked all.”

Garg had travelled to Singapore for the North East India Festival and died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19. The Assam Police investigated the case and filed a chargesheet within three months. “Now we want justice to be delivered,” the chief minister said.

The trial of the seven accused began last month at the Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court. North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers appeared from Baksa Jail, while musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta joined the proceedings online from Haflong Jail.

The SIT has charged Mahanta, Sharma, Goswami and Amritprava with murder in the chargesheet filed on December 12. Sandipan Garg, a suspended Assam Police officer, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the two PSOs face charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust over alleged misappropriation of entrusted funds or property.