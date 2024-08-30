Assam Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary announced on Friday that efforts are underway to identify the tiger responsible for killing a forest guard in Orang National Park.

The tiger may be transferred to a zoo if necessary. Speaking in the assembly, Patowary stated that the family of the deceased guard, Dhanmoni Deka, has received an ex-gratia payment of Rs 6 lakh according to regulations.

The department is committed to providing further assistance on humanitarian grounds. Patowary explained that Deka and another guard were on duty at the Balipara anti-poaching camp when a Royal Bengal Tiger attacked them, dragging Deka away.



Also Read: Assam: Tiger kills forest guard in Orang National Park

The incident occurred around 5.15 pm, and due to the onset of darkness, Deka could not be rescued immediately. His body was found around 9.15 pm by the team, which had also fired two rounds.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Mangaldai Civil Hospital, and the report is awaited. Injuries were found on the neck and leg, and the post-mortem will determine if the tiger had bitten the flesh.

If confirmed, the tiger will be identified and moved to a zoo. AGP legislator Pradip Hazarika expressed concern about the tiger becoming a 'man-eater,' to which Patowary replied that orders have been issued to trace and transfer the tiger to prevent such an outcome.