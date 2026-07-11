Assam to transform State Zoo with Rs 360 crore modernisation project: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government is undertaking a comprehensive Rs 360 crore modernisation of the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, with an emphasis on strengthening wildlife conservation infrastructure and improving visitor amenities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Reviewing the progress of the project, the Chief Minister stated that several major components are being developed under the initiative, including a modern veterinary hospital, a dedicated wildlife rescue centre, the world's largest bird aviary, and new enclosures for animals.

Sarma said the modernisation programme was launched last year and has made steady progress, with around 27 per cent of the work already completed.

Describing the initiative as a key project of the state government, the Chief Minister said the objective is to transform the Assam State Zoo into a modern, wildlife-centric zoological park that meets contemporary standards of animal care, conservation, and visitor experience.

He also directed officials associated with the project to study the functioning of some of India's largest and most advanced zoological parks. According to Sarma, exposure to best practices followed by leading zoos across the country will help shape the redevelopment of the Assam State Zoo into a world-class wildlife facility.

The ambitious redevelopment project is expected to significantly enhance the zoo's infrastructure while creating improved habitats for animals and better facilities for visitors, positioning the Assam State Zoo as one of the country's leading zoological institutions.