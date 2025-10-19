Assam to unite in tribute and justice rally for Zubeen Garg in Guwahati

Assam is set to pay heartfelt homage to its iconic singer, Zubeen Garg, with a grand tribute ceremony and justice rally in Guwahati on Sunday, October 19, marking one month since his untimely passing.

The event, scheduled to begin at 10 AM at Lakhidhar Bora Field, Dighalipukhuri, will witness an unprecedented gathering of people from all walks of life — political leaders, social organizations, cultural associations, and fans — joining hands to celebrate the life, legacy, and artistic brilliance of the late music maestro.

The tribute event is being organized jointly by several political and social groups, including the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML), All India Forward Bloc (Assam Unit), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress (Assam Unit) among others.

Prominent personalities such as Gaurav Gogoi, Suprakash Talukdar, Kanak Gogoi, Vivek Das, Mihir Nandi, Akhil Gogoi, Dr. Bharen Choudhury, Lubinjyoti Gogoi, Dulu Ahmed, and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan are expected to lead and participate in the ceremony.

The organizers have extended open invitations to students, teachers, local clubs, and the general public, urging everyone to join the event and pay their respects in a peaceful and dignified manner.

Zubeen Garg, revered as one of Assam’s most beloved and versatile artists, passed away recently, leaving behind an indelible mark on the state’s cultural and musical heritage. The upcoming tribute rally not only seeks to honour his memory but also to echo the collective call for justice surrounding his death, which continues to stir deep emotions among his admirers across the region.