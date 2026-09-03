Assam: Toll exemption granted to local residents within 7 km radius of Raha Toll Gate

Residents living within a 7-kilometre radius of the Raha Toll Gate in Assam’s Nagaon district will now be exempted from paying toll charges for their private vehicles, following a decision by the district administration.

The exemption was announced through a notification issued by Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma after residents of the Raha area raised demands for relief from toll payments.

Under the new arrangement, eligible residents residing within the specified 7-km radius will be entitled to toll-free passage for their personal vehicles. The decision is intended to provide relief to local residents who regularly use the road and have sought an exemption from toll charges.

The arrangement has been introduced along similar lines to the toll relief available to eligible local residents at the Sonapur Toll Gate.

To avail themselves of the exemption, eligible residents will have to obtain a toll pass from the authorities at the Ranthali Toll Gate. Applicants will be required to submit an application to the concerned toll plaza authority along with the necessary details and documents.

The Nagaon district administration has issued instructions to the toll gate authorities to facilitate the issuance of passes and ensure that eligible local residents can access the exemption.

The move is expected to provide relief to residents living in villages and areas falling within the designated 7-km radius of the toll plaza, particularly those who use the road regularly for local travel.