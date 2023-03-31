After the hike in power tariffs and essential medicines, the Assam government is now set to increase the tollgate fare once again.

Fees in as many as 7 tollgates in Assam have been hiked by 10 per cent, and this comes into effect from midnight of March 31.

As per reports the Sonapur toll gate at Naziraghat will charge Rs 135 instead of the earlier Rs 125 for cars, vans, jeeps and light motor vehicles for a single journey while the toll rate for light goods vehicles, minibus and light commercial vehicles has been hiked from Rs 205 to Rupees 215 for a single journey.

The toll rate for 2-axle trucks and buses has been increased from Rs 445 to Rs 455 for a single journey.

Also Read: Assam: Tollgate fee hiked by 10 per cent, new rates effective from April 1



The Raha Toll Gate on the National Highway number 37 located in Khaigarh will now charge Rs 115 for cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles from the Rs 110 vehicle owners of this segment were paying for a single journey.

The toll fee for light commercial vehicles and light goods vehicles has been increased from Rs 175 to Rs 185 for a single journey as per the revised toll tax.

The fee has been increased from Rs 370 to Rs 390 for two axles buses and trucks at the Raha toll gate.

The Madanpur Toll Gate at Baihata Road near Guwahati will charge Rs 130 for cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles that pay Rs 125 at present for a single journey while the toll rate for light good vehicles, minibus and light commercial vehicles has been increased from Rs 205 to Rs 210 for a single journey.

The toll rate for 2-axles trucks and buses has been increased from Rs 420 to Rs 440 for a single journey.

The Doboka Toll Gate in Nagaon will now charge Rs 95 for cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles that earlier paid Rs 90 for a single journey while the toll tax has been increased from Rs 145 to Rs 150 for commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles for a single journey and it is increased from Rs 305 to Rs 320 for two axles buses and trucks.