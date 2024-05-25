The Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, has ordered the withdrawal of suspension orders for 3 police personnel in connection with the custodial death of a detainee at the Khelmati police outpost in Lakhimpur. The officers involved are Inspector in Charge (IC) Dipankar Changmai, on-duty sentry Constable Bhairab Deori, and Home Guard Anil Bora.

In a recent post on X, GP Singh explained the decision: “Reference recent North Lakhimpur incident of death in police custody – Preliminary PM reports are indicative of death due to pre-existing coronary disease. District SP has been directed to withdraw suspension orders of the policemen including IC. However, detailed enquiry and mandatory follow up would continue.”

The detainee's death had initially raised significant concerns, leading to the immediate suspension of the involved officers to ensure an impartial investigation.

The preliminary post-mortem report has now provided some clarity on the cause of death, leading to the reinstatement of the suspended officers. Despite this, the Assam Police have emphasized that the detailed inquiry into the incident and the mandatory follow-up actions will continue to ensure that all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined.

The incident at the Khelmati police outpost had drawn attention to the conditions and oversight within police custody. The death of a detainee at Khelmati Police Station in Assam's Lakhimpur district on May 23 has ignited widespread outrage among local residents.

The deceased, identified as 42-year-old Arsabh Ali, was a resident of South Chandmari locality in Lakhimpur. According to sources, Ali was taken into custody by Khelmati police in connection with a stolen mobile phone, which he reportedly purchased. Police sources further indicated that Ali was suspected to be the leader of a mobile phone theft gang.