In an appeal to the citizens of Assam, the Director-General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, through a post on X (formerly tweeter), called upon the helpful and warm-hearted people of the state to support police personnel during the ongoing high temperatures.

The tweet, which highlighted the challenges faced by police officers and women due to the continuous heat wave, urged residents to provide drinking water to the deployed officers near their residences, offices, and commercial, and business establishments. DGP GP Singh emphasized the importance of staying hydrated, especially in such weather conditions, and requested the public's cooperation in ensuring that police personnel have access to drinking water.

"An appeal to helpful and warm hearted people of Assam - In view of continuous high temperatures, it is requested that drinking water please be provided to policemen and women deployed near your houses, offices, and commercial & business establishments as long as the heat wave lasts. Our police personnel have been advised to carry water bottles with them, we would be grateful if these bottles wer refilled as and when required. Assam Police shall always remain grateful", tweeted Singh.

The appeal included a request for refilling water bottles carried by police officers as needed, to address the challenges posed by the heat wave.