Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state has maintained its position as a top performer in resolving public grievances for the third consecutive year. In a post on X, Sarma highlighted the achievement as a testament to his government’s effectiveness and commitment to addressing the concerns of the citizens.

"Happy to note that for the last 3 years, Assam continues to be a top performer state in resolving public grievances. A testament to our government’s ability to have its feet and ear to the ground. We will continue to work until our mechanism is the best in class," Sarma tweeted.

The Chief Minister, in his post, shared a circular which stated that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released a list of grievances redressed for the first 11 days of July this year.

According to the circular, from July 1 to 11, a total of 90,686 grievances were redressed by the Central Ministries/Departments and 25,989 grievances were redressed by States/UTs.

Assam has successfully disposed as many as 3,192 grievances.