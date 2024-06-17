Assam has emerged as a leader in the Digipay Sakhi initiative for May, showcasing the effectiveness of the One GP One BC Sakhi model by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

This model empowers women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to become Business Correspondents, delivering crucial banking services across the state's Gram Panchayats.

In a tweet, shared by the chief minister's office, it mentioned that in May, 3,106 DigiPay Sakhis from SHGs were actively engaged through CSC E-Governance under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. These women provided banking services to underserved households in 2,698 Gram Panchayats across Assam. Their services included transactions via Aadhaar-enabled Payment Systems (AePS) and ATM/Debit cards, making banking accessible right at the doorstep.

The initiative also facilitated cash withdrawals for Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) related to various government schemes such as MGNREGA, PMAY, pensions, Orunodoi, and scholarships. Beyond banking, DigiPay Sakhis offered a range of services from Government to Citizen (G2C) and Business to Consumer (B2C), making them vital to their communities.