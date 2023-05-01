A total of Rs 1,513 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) was collected in Assam in April 2023 as compared to 1,313 crore in April 2022, said an official statement on May 1.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April is Rs 1,87,035 crore of which CGST is Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore (including Rs 901 crore collected on import of goods).

However, in the entire northeast region, Assam stood first in the GST collection while Mizoram came at last with only Rs 71 crore collection in April 2023 as compared to Rs 46 crore in April 2022.

Besides this, Sikkim registered a jump of 61 per cent in GST collection as a total of Rs 426 crore collected in April 2023 as compared to 264 crore in April 2022.

As per the statement, Arunachal Pradesh's GST collection in April 2022 was Rs 196 crore while in April this year, the state collected a total of Rs 238 crore followed by Nagaland (68 crore in April 22 and 88 crore in April 23), Manipur (Rs 69 crore in April 22 and 91 crore in April 23), Tripura (Rs 107 crore in April 22 and Rs 133 crore in April 23) and Meghalaya (Rs 227 crore in April 22 and Rs 239 crore in April 23).

Meanwhile, the government has settled Rs 45,864 crore to CGST and Rs 37,959 crore to SGST from IGST.

''The total revenue of centre and the states in the month of April 2023 after a regular settlement is Rs 84,304 crore for CGST and Rs 85,371 crore for the SGST,'' the statement added.

It further said that the revenues for the month of April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

It is worth mentioning that during the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 16 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

''For the first time, gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.75 lakh crore mark. A total number of e-way bills generated in the month of March 2023 was 9.0 crore, which is 11 per cent higher than 8.1 crore e-way bills generated in the month of February 2023,'' the statement added.