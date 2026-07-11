Assam tops India in resolving NFSA and CPGRAMS grievances in first quarter of 2026–27

Assam has emerged as the top-performing state in the country for resolving public grievances under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) during the first quarter of the 2026–27 financial year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has established a robust Public Distribution System (PDS) and an efficient grievance redressal mechanism to ensure that citizens' concerns are addressed promptly.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam disposed of the highest number of grievances under NFSA and CPGRAMS during the quarter and was adjudged "Excellent" by the Government of India for its performance in resolving public grievances.

"We hear your issues, we solve them," Sarma said, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring timely and effective grievance redressal for beneficiaries under the public distribution system and other welfare programmes.

The Chief Minister said the achievement reflects the state's continued focus on strengthening public service delivery and improving governance through responsive and citizen-centric administration.