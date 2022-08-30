Assam has topped the list of states with the highest number of cases of “Offences against the State” for the year 2021 as per the National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB) report published on Monday.

“Offences against the State” includes cases booked under sedition, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Official Secrets Act, damage to public property, and imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration.

Assam recorded 190 cases of ‘Prevention of Damage to public property Act’, 95 cases of ‘Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act’, and 4 cases of ‘Official Secrets Act’ in the year 2021.

The crime rate is calculated as Crime Incidence per one lakh of population.

Though Assam has witnessed a dip in cases of “Offences against the State” since the last year, yet it continues to rule the list of states with highest number of cases. In 2019, Assam recorded 447 cases, in 2020 it was 333 while in 2021 there was a slight dip to 327 cases for “Offences against the State”.

However, Assam’s rate of “Offences against the State” is more than the national average of 0.4.

It needs mention here that apart from Assam, Jharkhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir continue to record the highest number of UAPA cases for the fifth consecutive year.

Assam recorded 95 cases of UAPA, while Jharkhand registered 86 cases, Manipur 157 cases, and Jammu and Kashmir 289 cases for the year 2021.