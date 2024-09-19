Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 19 that Assam has been recognized as the Best Digipay Sakhi State for August 2024. The state achieved a remarkable milestone with transactions totaling Rs 20.13 crore.

Sarma praised the collective efforts of the state's women-centric initiatives and expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "Congratulations to all on achieving this milestone as we seek to further our efforts in Nari Sashaktikaran," Sarma said.

The Digipay Sakhi program, part of the Digital India initiative, aims to empower women by enhancing their access to financial services. Assam's leadership in this sector highlights the effectiveness of its digital outreach and financial literacy campaigns.

Following Assam in the top five states are Karnataka, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, with transactions of Rs 9.33 crore, Rs 2.03 crore, Rs 1.84 crore and Rs 1.76 crore respectively.

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