Assam tops ranking on NCLI dashboard in implementation of new criminal laws

Assam has secured the No. 1 position on the NCLI (New Criminal Laws Implementation) dashboard of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), emerging as the leading state in effectively enforcing India’s newly reformed criminal justice framework.



The country’s three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — officially came into effect on July 1, 2024, marking one of the most significant legal transformations in India’s policing and justice system. The reforms aim to modernize criminal justice procedures, enhance citizen security, and ensure more efficient, technology-enabled evidence handling.



Speaking to media personnel, Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta said the new laws have greatly streamlined policing in the state. He highlighted that the updated provisions have enabled quicker case disposal, improved operational coordination, and more professional handling of emerging crime patterns, especially those linked to technological advancements.



Gupta emphasized that the revamped legal structure has also reinforced accountability and strengthened documentation practices within police operations. “These changes have allowed the Assam Police to respond more efficiently and effectively while keeping pace with evolving forms of crime,” he stated.



With Assam holding the top rank among all states in rolling out the new criminal justice system, its performance sets a noteworthy benchmark for the rest of the country. The development further underscores the state’s commitment to progressive policing and enhanced service delivery to citizens.