A total of 111 people booked in child marriage cases have been sentenced to jail in Assam’s Dhubri district. A total of 126 people who were arrested in connection with child marriage, were presented before the court on February 4 following which the court sentenced 111 culprits to jail.



As per reports, as many as 2,258 arrests have been made by the police across Assam in connection with child marriage cases.



Initial reports indicate that 15 of the 126 arrested presented before the court by the police were remanded in custody for two days.



In the meantime, the remaining 111 culprits who were arrested in Dhubri district of Assam on suspicion of being involved in child marriages were given prison sentences.



It should be noted that Assam Police detained 2,258 individuals in connection with child marriage-related cases throughout the state up until February 4.



With 139 arrests, the district of Biswanath had the most people detained. On the other hand, the district of Dibrugarh has seen the fewest arrests, with just six.



Also read : Assam: 126 persons apprehended in Dhubri for their alleged involvement Child Marriage



