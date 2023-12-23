In its drive against drunken driving in the last 2 days, a total of 26 numbers of driving licences have been seized and fine of Rs 1 lakh have been collected from people over traffic rules violations.

Keeping its efforts underway in tackling traffic rules violation and drunken drivihng, Dima Hasao Police is conducting strict road safety patrolling and enforcing traffic regulations for an accident-free Dima Hasao.

The penalties for traffic rule violations in Assam are notably severe, with first-time offenders facing fines up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders are dealt with even more harshly, incurring fines of Rs. 15,000 and/or imprisonment for up to two years.

The crackdown on traffic violations is part of a broader strategy articulated by Chief Minister Sarma, aiming to reduce road accidents through a combination of punitive measures such as fines and the cancellation of driving licenses for those who repeatedly flout the rules.

Also read : Assam: Over 500 Driving Licences suspended for traffic violations in Karbi Anglong District