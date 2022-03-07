Assam state election commission expressed that Assam has recorded an add up to voter turnout of 70 percent within the Municipal Board Election till 8 pm.

Polls for 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards over Assam finished at 4 pm on Sunday with the polling personnel submitting EVMs and VVPATs at strong rooms which have been set up by the State Election Commission over the state.

Out of 977 wards of 80 Municipal boards, 57 wards have as of now been pronounced uncontested and the election was held for 920 wards.

In the Assam civic polls, 2,532 candidates are in the shred.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has handled the maximum number of candidates (825), taken after by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's partner party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

Hiranya Kumar Sarma, the presiding officer at Kamrup's Palashbari Girls' High School said, "The Municipal Board election was held peacefully."

Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup on Assam Civil elections said, "For the first time, EVMs are utilized rather than poll papers in these elections.

The tallying of votes will be held on March 9.

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