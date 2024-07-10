The Tour Operators Association of Assam (TOAA) appreciated the government's initiative to develop 5-star hotels in the vicinity of Kaziranga National Park, spearheaded by the prestigious Taj Group and Hyatt. The development will provide a substantial boost to Assam's tourism industry while creating significant employment opportunities for the local community.

The construction and operation of the luxury hotels will generate over 200 direct jobs for young men and women from the local community, enhancing local livelihoods through the provision of stable employment and comprehensive skill development opportunities.

The association highlighted that the presence of globally recognised brands such as Taj Group and Hyatt in the region will offer valuable training and career growth prospects for the youth and empower them with necessary skills and experiences, as well as attract high-end tourists, international travelers, and prestigious conferences.

Meanwhile, the hotels will also lead to the local economy experiencing a significant boost as a variety of businesses, including suppliers, transport services, and artisans see increased demand for their goods and services. Additionally, the influx of tourists will stimulate the growth of ancillary services such as guided tours, local crafts, and culinary experiences.

Furthermore, the initiative to develop 5-star hotels will further establish Assam as a prime tourism hub, enhancing its global reputation and drawing increased international attention to the region's natural and cultural treasures.

In addition to these developments, TOAA has also emphasised the importance of enhancing wayside amenities along the 200 km stretch between Guwahati and Kaziranga National Park, the lack of which has been challenging for high-end and female tourists to find suitable facilities during their travel.

The association also urged Taj Group and Hyatt to consider building at least two modern wayside amenities on either side of the highway at a suitable location midway. These pay-and-use facilities, managed by the local community and utilising modern technology for transactions, would provide essential services including tea shops, eateries, memento shops, information counters, first aid facilities, baby care rooms, and others.

The new facilities will ensure high standards of hygiene and cleanliness, with proper upkeep supported by advanced technology. Moreover, safety and security will be prioritised through the installation of CCTVs for vigilant monitoring. Ensuring accessibility for all types of tourists, these amenities would significantly enhance the travel experience and safety for visitors.

In addition, the TOAA praised Taj Group and Hyatt for their plan to build a modern 30-bed hospital with advanced facilities which will cater to the local community, reducing the need for them to travel to distant cities like Guwahati for essential medical services. It will also be accessible to tourists needing emergency medical care. Moreover, the hospital will be a valuable resource for the Forest Department and its dedicated foresters, offering critical healthcare support near their conservation efforts.

When implemented in Kaziranga, these initiatives will bring further benefits to the region, the press release stated, further adding that Kaziranga, being a biodiversity hotspot, has massive potential and requires support for sustainable development initiatives for Community Based Tourism (CBT) projects.

The association ensured that the activities will take place whilst maintaining a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, ensuring that the natural beauty and biodiversity of Kaziranga are preserved for future generations.