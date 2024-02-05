In a major development aimed at boosting the tourism industry of Assam, the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill was tabled today at the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The bill, tabled by Assam tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, is being seen as a major step as it aims to regulate tourism in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, Mallabarua talked about the main objectives of the Bill which was tabled today.

"Delighted to present the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024 before the Assam Legislative Assembly, today. Crafted under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa, this bill aims to institute a progressive regulatory framework for the state’s tourism sector," said Barua on X.

Barua further stated that aims and objectives of the Bill are:

1. Enhanced visitor experience.

2. For the first time in Assam's history, tourism sector to be regulated for benefit of all stakeholders.

3. Conducive regulatory environment for revenue generation and job creation.



4. Clear and transparent regulations for tourism businesses and visitors.

Coming to the Bill, for the purpose of registration of tourism business and service provider, the bill states "Any person intending to operate the tourism business and service provider within the state, shall apply for registration to the Authority in such a manner and in such form and accomplished with such particulars and details and fees as may be prescribed."

The bill further states that the tourism business and service provider includes the likes of hotels, service apartments, homestays, tour operator, travel agents, bread and breakfast, restaurants and way side amenities, water sports, adventure sports operations, aero sports, etc.

The Bill also talks of various aspects of the registration process. These include issue of duplicate certificate, renewal of certificate, certificate of registration to be kept exhibited, changes in registration certificate, return of the certificate of registration, removal of the name of the register, and other such aspects related to the registration process.

On the issue of blacklisting, the Bill states, "The Authorities may on proof of malpractice of any other offences committed under this Act and for reasons to be recorded in writing, blacklist such party after taking into consideration the nature of malpractice or the gravity of the offence for such period as the Authority may deem fit."

The Bill also states that the government shall constitute an Adventure Safety Audit Committee for each adventure activity (air, land or water) who shall have the overall control for regulating the operations taking place in the area. The Committee would be headed by the District Commissioner of the concerned district.

The Bill also talks of constituting a Technical Committee comprising of various members o the tourism department. The technical committee will examine the applications for adventure activities which get scrutinised by the District Tourism Officer.

The Bill also talks of penalty for false statement, penalty for lending or transfer without permission, penalty for malpractice, penalty for obstructing lawful activities, and several other points.

The Bill has also talked of the powers and functions of the authority, district tourism officers and other personnel which come under the ambit of the Act.