Assam tourism gets budget bonanza; govt aims to join India's top 10 destinations

The Assam government on July 10 announced an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into one of India's top tourism destinations, unveiling a new Homestay Policy, incentives for luxury hotels and measures to boost international connectivity in the 2026-27 state Budget.

Presenting the Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the government aims to position Assam among the top 10 states in the country in terms of tourist footfall.

The minister said Assam's emergence as a preferred tourist destination has been reflected in the decision of Australia, Japan and the 27 European Union countries to ease their travel advisories for the state.

He also highlighted the launch of direct international flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which has strengthened Assam's global connectivity alongside existing air links with Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan, opening up new opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.

The Budget noted that Assam remains the leading tourism destination in the Northeast, attracting more than 76 lakh domestic tourists annually.

To further boost community-based tourism, the government announced a comprehensive Homestay Policy under which eligible centrally registered homestays will receive a 30 per cent capital subsidy along with a 2 per cent interest subvention. The state will also provide technological support to homestay operators and launch a dedicated tourism promotion campaign showcasing Assam's rich cultural and ecological heritage.

In another major announcement, the government proposed establishing five-star hotels at Umrangso, Haflong and Manas to strengthen high-end tourism infrastructure.

Eligible hospitality projects will receive a 30 per cent capital subsidy, reimbursement of State GST (SGST), and interest subvention under existing guidelines.

The government expressed confidence that these incentives would attract reputed hotel chains and private investors, helping create employment opportunities while strengthening Assam's tourism ecosystem.