In order to establish hospitality projects at Manas National Park, the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Today, i.e., on Monday (September 5th), the MoU was signed at Janata Bhawan in the presence of the Hotel Company's executives, BTC Chief Pramod Bodo, and Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Under the MoU signed today, ATDC and IHCL have agreed to evaluate the possibility of setting up a hotel at Bansbari, Manas National Park, under the PPP mode. This project is one of the three projects approved by the Assam cabinet.

The execution of this hotel project will exponentially increase the number of quality tourist accommodations in Manas National Park, which is a world heritage site.

Assam’s Minister of tourism Jayanta Malla Baruah taking to Twitter wrote, “Glad to be a part of the MoU signing ceremony between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Hotel Company Limited in the presence of BTC chief @PramodBoroBTR. An agreement has been signed to set up a state-of-the-art Ginger brand hotel in Manas National Park.”

Glad to be a part of the MoU Signing ceremony between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Hotel Company Limited in presence of BTC chief @PramodBoroBTR.

The agreement has been singed to set up a state-of-the-art Ginger brand hotel in Manas National Park. pic.twitter.com/0L0RPsND3r — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) September 5, 2022

He further added, “The hotel will benefit tourists visiting the Manas National Park and the BTR region of Assam. I strongly believe that this endeavor will help the tourists to have an enjoyable and comfortable experience in Manas National Park. "

The hotel will benefit tourists visiting the Manas National Park and the BTR region of Assam.

I'm strongly believe that this endeavor will help the tourists to have an enjoyable and comfortable experience in Manas National Park . — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) September 5, 2022

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister, Pramod Boro, CEM BTC, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, and Maninder Singh, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department.