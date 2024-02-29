Assam Minister for Tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah today formally distributed the approval letter for the scheme "Aamaar Aalohi- Rural Homestay 2022-23" at the ATDC office in Paltanbazar.

Addressing today's meeting Minister Barua mentioned that the scheme will not only provide economic benefits to the beneficiaries but will also make the tourism experience more attractive for the visitors by providing local hospitality in the state.

Apart from this, the five groups selected in today's event namely, Dima Hasao Adventure Association, Umswai Valley Green and Clean Protection Society, Supatfa Social Welfare, Dihing Patkai SHG, and Serum Social Foundation congratulated the beneficiaries associated with tourism.

It is to be noted that our Aamaar Aalohi Homestay Scheme aims to help the local communities set up new homestay units. Through this scheme, a community-based tourism company consisting of 10 members will get special benefits from the government to start their homestay venture.



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Through this scheme, the beneficiaries will get a capital subsidy of 90% of the total cost of the project, up to a maximum of Rs 1 crore.

The subsidy is aimed at building new homestay units, which will have a minimum of 2 rooms in 10 households, which is expected to lead to a substantial boom in local infrastructure and tourism facilities.

Through this, the groups will get a promotional subsidy covering 50% of the total campaign expenditure for five years, i.e. up to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, said Minister Barua.

The subsidy is aimed at increasing the visibility and marketing activities of homestay units, helping attract more tourists and boosting the local economy.

Today's event was attended by Rituparna Barua, Principal, Assam Tourism Development, Dilip Das and other dignitaries.