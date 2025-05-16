A major recruitment scandal in the Assam Tourism Department during the Congress regime has come to light.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM Vigilance) has registered a case under Sections 13/25 following a preliminary investigation.

This scandal, relating to appointments made in 2011, includes allegations of inflated viva (oral exam) marks, which allegedly deprived deserving candidates. The findings have been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office, revealing potentially significant issues within the department.

The investigation has uncovered that some appointees lacked the formal educational qualifications necessary for the roles, notably the Assistant Information Officer position.

The names of the selected candidates under scrutiny in the Assam Tourism recruitment scam are Hiran Kumar Saikia, Pranjal Borah, Saymeen Mannan, Mehjubin Begum, Ananya Borthakur, Gautam Gogoi, Madhab Das, and Nayanmoni Pamegam.

Allegations of manipulation and corruption by the selection board have surfaced, with former Tourism Minister Rakibul Hussain, a Congress leader, reportedly overseeing the recruitment process.

These revelations have raised serious questions about the integrity of the recruitment procedures during that period.



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In light of these findings, several officials associated with the scandal have since retired but may still be subjected to investigation.

The CM’s Vigilance report names eight candidates whose appointments are now under scrutiny.

Comparisons have been drawn between this case and that of former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Pal, who was imprisoned for illegal recruitment practices.

"We knew that Rakesh Pal was involved in giving jobs and even went to jail for it, but we did not know about Rakibul Hussain's involvement until he admitted it himself," noted Chief Minister Sarma.

This comes after a police investigation was initiated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into MP Rakibul Hussain's alleged unauthorised distribution of government jobs during the Congress tenure.

"This is a serious matter - ministers have no authority whatsoever to offer jobs, yet Rakibul Hussain openly admitted to distributing appointment letters," said Sarma during a press briefing.

Suspicions regarding backdoor appointments during Hussain's time as Home Minister have persisted for years.

"People in Assam have been suspecting for a long time that Rakibul Hussain, when he was the Home Minister, has been giving out appointment letters through the backdoor," he stated. These developments underscore ongoing concerns about procedural integrity within Assam's governmental hiring practices.

The current administration's investigation into the scandal and the actions of the former minister highlight continuous efforts to address corruption within the state's public sector.

The report submitted by CM Vigilance to the Chief Minister’s Office could lead to further scrutiny and potential reforms in recruitment processes.