In 2023, Assam registered a significant surge in tourism, with domestic tourist footfall increasing by 103 per cent and international tourists by a staggering 523 per cent, marking a notable growth in the state's tourism sector.

It is to be mentioned here that an MoU has been signed for setting up 5-star hotels, tea tourism resorts and online booking for Assam tourism.

On the otherhand, the development of the Buddhist Destination Centre at Sivasagar and Tea Museum at Dibrugarh under NEC has also been completed.



Also Read: Assam Tourism Bill tabled in Assembly, aim to regulate tourism industry in state

Earlier on February 26, state tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah taking to his X handle wrote, "As the Assam Tourism Bill (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, gets the nod from the Assam Legislative Assembly today, this legal milestone, led by Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa sir, is poised to catalyze a systematic and regulated approach to tourism in Assam. This is the first of a kind Bill after 157 years of the 'Sarais Act', 1867. This move reflects our commitment to realise the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji in establishing Assam as the premier gateway to Northeastern Tourism."

Bill seeks to:

> Directly impact stakeholders like tourism businesses & local communities to safeguard their interests.

> Enhance tourist protection & create trust between tourists and service providers.

> Regulate unfair practices by establishing a Tourism Regulatory Authority

Accelerate expansion of tourism operations in Assam.

