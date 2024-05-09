In a distressing event, a 65-year-old man, identified as Naresh Rajput, tragically passed away at Lumding Railway Station in Assam.

The event occurred on Thursday and is thought to be related to elevated blood pressure made worse by the intense heat.

When the regrettable event occurred, Naresh Rajput, a native of Katghar Mahabulla Ganj in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, was travelling alone to Assam.

His identification as the son of Ramsawroop Rajput was verified using information from his Aadhaar card.



Also Read: Assam: Lumding Divisional Railway Manager allegedly accused of harassing journalists on duty

Following the incident, the Lumding train station's Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) responded quickly.

The corpse was quickly retrieved by the railway officials, who then made contact with the deceased's relatives in Uttar Pradesh. Naresh Rajput's personal possessions were also taken into custody by the railway police when they were secured.

The information that is currently accessible indicates that the late Naresh Rajput worked as a businessman.

This unexpected death serves as a sad reminder of the dangers of travelling in severe weather and impels people to put their health and safety first before setting out on any excursions.