A tourist at the Kaziranga National Park escaped unhurt while taking the elephant safari amid the interior of the park on November 5.

As per sources, a tourist who was riding on a private elephant safari was somehow saved from falling after the seat on the elephant fell off the ground.

Notably, although the seat fell, the tourists survived without falling off the elephant's back with the help of another tourist.

The incident took place early in the morning, on November 5 in the Bagri forest area of Kaziranga National Park when a group of tourists had gone on a private elephant safari in the Bagri forest area.

An eyewitness named Vijay Saigal of Maharashtra narrated the incident in front of the media and said a group of tourists entered the forest area this morning with three elephants.

At the same time, tourist Vijay Saigal, who was following behind the tourists on another elephant somehow lifted the victim in danger on the backs of the two elephants and returned without having an elephant safari.

Upon returning back, the tourists complained to the forest department by mail.

Vijay Saigal told the media that they were dissatisfied with the arrangements for the protection of the elephant safari.

On the other hand, the entire incident has been under investigation by Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, the Forest Ranger of the Kaziranga National Park.

Speaking to the media the Kaziranga DFO said, "The incident came to light early today in the morning from the Bagri forest area wherein the seat on the elephant was not properly tied".

"We have also conducted an enquiry into the accident and also why the elephants were overloaded with tourists," the DFO added.

After conducting an initial investigation into the incident, it was found that the seat of the elephant named Lakhiprasad has been taken from its back.